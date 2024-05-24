DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Main Drag Show: Dad, WifeKnife, Lost Children & Other Problems, Faiders

Main Drag Music
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our Wicked Lady Presents:
at Main Drag

Dad
WifeKnife
Lost Children & Other Problems
Faiders

21+
$12 pre/$15 dos

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dad, WifeKnife

Venue

Main Drag Music

50 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.