Pins & Knuckles FACES OF DEATH TOUR 2024 - Milano

Legend Club
Thu, 7 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsMilano
€33.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Versus Music Project, Avocado Booking e Legend Club Milano presentano:

Pins & Knuckles

FACES OF DEATH TOUR 2024

Fa ritorno nel nostro paese uno dei tour che negli ultimi anni si è consolidato tra i più spinti ed innovativi del panorama estremo con una l...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club + Versus music

Lineup

1
Veil Of Maya, Signs of the Swarm, Varials and 1 more

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

