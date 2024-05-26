DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sexquisite May Bank Holiday Special

Bethnal Green Working Men's Club
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a bank holiday special and evening of groundbreaking performances from Sexquisite: a sex worker arts company creating multidisciplinary, political and stigma defying work, with an afterparty until 2am!

💖 THE CABARET - WHAT TO EXPECT:

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sexquisite.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bethnal Green Working Men's Club

42 Pollard Row, London E2 6NB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

