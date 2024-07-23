DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casey Abrams & Friends

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 23 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Casey Abrams of American Idol and Post Modern Jukebox is coming to London this summer with some very special guests.

Casey and his trusty bassy will be bringing the California sunshine across the pond to perform in the UK for the first time as a solo arti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Casey Abrams

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

