Sam Evian

Le Café de la Danse
Sat, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Considéré comme l’un des artistes les plus prometteurs de sa génération et après un passage sur la scène du Badaboum en février dernier, Sam Evian est de retour en France avec son nouvel album Plunge : il jouera au Café de la Danse samedi 28 septembre 2024...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Evian

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

