Club 90s presents: Pink Pony Club: Chappell Roan Night

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
$24.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Club 90s presents: Pink Pony Club: Chappell Roan Night - Live at LPR on Sunday, May 26th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

9:00 PM doors & party (18+)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Club90s
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

