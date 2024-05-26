DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Dance For Peace

Patterns
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBrighton
From £5.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BRIGHTON DJs UNITE FOR PEACE at Patterns

On Sunday 26th of May some of Brighton’s finest DJs come together to DANCE FOR PEACE and raise funds for Medical Aid For Palestinians.

The event features two rooms of house, deep house, funky house, tech and progr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nick Hook, Scott Diaz

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs