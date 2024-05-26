DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BRIGHTON DJs UNITE FOR PEACE at Patterns
On Sunday 26th of May some of Brighton’s finest DJs come together to DANCE FOR PEACE and raise funds for Medical Aid For Palestinians.
The event features two rooms of house, deep house, funky house, tech and progr...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs