Top track

LALA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOBRO

The Old Blue Last
Tue, 9 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LALA
Got a code?

About

Out now on Dine Alone Records, Montreal new-age punk outfit NOBRO’s debut full-length record Set Your Pussy Free is a caustic, celebratory, glorious party-punk firework show. It’s a record about the ecstatic pursuit of personal escape and liberation even a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pink Mist.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NOBRO

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.