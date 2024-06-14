Top track

Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

Call Me Maybe - 2010s Party (Taylor Swift Special)

Zanzibar
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liverpool, Taylor Swift is coming to town and it's time to Shake It Off!

Here's our number...so call us maybe?

Join us as we celebrate the decade that came right at us like a Wrecking Ball with a heavy dose of Taylor all night long!

The decade that brok...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

Zanzibar

43 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

