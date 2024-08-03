Top track

SARAFINE - MALATI DI GIOIA

Alcart Sound Festival 2024 ✺SINGLE PASS SATURDAY✺

Anfiteatro - Ex Cave Orto di Ballo
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsAlcamo
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alcart Sound Festival 2024 ✺ Saturday - 3 August ✺ SINGLE PASS

The Single Pass Saturday grants access to the evening of Saturday 3 August

CIRCLE BELUGA

IVREATRONIC

MEET US

OKGIORGIO

SARAFINE

+ MORE T.B.A.

Questo è un evento 12+
Presentato da Associazione Creattiva.

Lineup

Ivreatronic, okgiorgio, SARAFINE

Venue

Anfiteatro - Ex Cave Orto di Ballo

Piazza P. Pio da Pietralcina, 16, 91011 Alcamo TP, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

