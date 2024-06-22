Top track

Rock Burger Fest

PALA EXPO ex Foro Boario
Sat, 22 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMoncalieri
€39.20

About

Rock Burger Fest - Punkreas, Ufomammut, Tons, Cabrera e Folkstone

I minori di 16 anni possono accedere se accompagnati da un adulto maggiorenne, anch’esso munito di biglietto.

Presentato da Reverse ETS.

Lineup

2
Punkreas, Ufomammut, Cabrera and 2 more

Venue

PALA EXPO ex Foro Boario

Piazza Mercato, 1, 10024 Moncalieri TO, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

