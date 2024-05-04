DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🏁🏳️🌈
𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐄 - 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫
Prendre un virage c’est acter une transition : celle qui nous amènera plus de liberté, de tolérance et de communion 🌈
Bienvenu.e à Virage, la fête de tous les possibles, mi-club, mi-open air !
▪▫▪ 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐌...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.