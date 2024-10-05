DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jack Francis

Papillon
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£13.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Psych presents... Jack Francis + Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jack Francis

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.