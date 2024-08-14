Top track

Cosmic Truth

Hexvessel

DUST
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£18.65

About

From their inception in 2009, Hexvessel, created by Mat McNerney as what he described as "a free spiritual journey and a musical odyssey with no boundaries", have captivated audiences and listeners with this evolution. Shamanic shapeshifters, Hexvessel res...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hexvessel

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

