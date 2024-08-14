DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From their inception in 2009, Hexvessel, created by Mat McNerney as what he described as "a free spiritual journey and a musical odyssey with no boundaries", have captivated audiences and listeners with this evolution. Shamanic shapeshifters, Hexvessel res...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.