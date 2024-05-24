DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fresa @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.12
About

Born in Chicago with Mexican roots, Fresa celebrates the uniqueness and individuality of people and music. Bringing in a diverse set of DJs, with a mutual love for house, Fresa celebrates global diasporas and the ways in which house music is interpreted. A...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

