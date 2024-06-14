Top track

Flowerbomb (EP Release!), Pinky Lemon, Ammonite

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, June 14th 2024
Flowerbomb (EP Release!) + Pinky Lemon + Ammonite
10PM - $15 - All Ages

FLOWERBOMB
Washington, DC
https://flowerbomb.bandcamp.com/album/gloom-scroll-vol-1

Flowerbomb is a Washington DC-based band consisting of Rachel Kline,...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flowerbomb

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

