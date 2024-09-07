Top track

Ykn - Original Mix

Fatima Hajji & Guests by Gray Area

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 7 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $25.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On September 7th, techno sensation Fatima Hajji will play at the Chocolate Factory! Renowned as a techno powerhouse, Fatima, with her Moroccan and Spanish roots, exemplifies resilience and excellence, blowing away the biggest festivals and crafting top-tie...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatima Hajji

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

