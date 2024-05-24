Top track

Smoke with Me

Konny Kon (Children of Zeus) DJ Set

The Old Queens Head
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(20+ PHOTO ID REQUIRED)

Joining us on 24th May, we have the legendary Konny Kon blessing our decks with some of the most deliscious selects about!

Beatmaker, MC, DJ and one half of duo Children of Zeus, Konny Kon, will be spinning the freshest and most f...

This is an 20+ event
Presented by The Old Queens Head.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Konny Kon, Children Of Zeus

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

