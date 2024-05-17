Top track

Canone Infinito

Lorenzo Senni + Vanessa Bedoret

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emerging from a 5-year hiatus from London, Milan-based artist Lorenzo Senni brings his sonic explorations to ICA, presented by FIGURA.

His work – an amazing deconstruction of rave culture in the 90’s, carefully analyses its constituent parts for reuse in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lorenzo Senni, Vanessa Bedoret

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

