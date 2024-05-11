Top track

Terror Jungle: Fatboy Slim & more

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 11 May, 11:45 pm
GigsNantes
€25.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TERROR JUNGLE invite pour la première fois au Warehouse la légende FATBOY SLIM !

Après FISHER, PURPLE DISCO MACHINE ou bien BOB SINCLAR... La plus grande jungle de l'ouest TERROR JUNGLE regorge encore de bien des surprises ! Une scénographie XXL faite sur...

Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.
Lineup

Fatboy Slim

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open11:45 pm

