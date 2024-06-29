Top track

SUMAC + Shiroishi, White Boy Scream, Zachary James Watkins

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 29 Jun, 8:00 pm
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Black Editions and Late Breakfast present SUMAC + Patrick Shiroishi in a night of free improvised heavy sounds with White Boy Scream and Zachary James Watkins.

Comprising three of the most respected musicians in heavy music - Aaron Turner on guitar and v***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Black Editions and Late Breakfast
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zachary James Watkins, White Boy Scream

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

