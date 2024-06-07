Top track

I Have Never Been More Disappointed In Anything (Than I Am In All of You Right Now)

Eat Defeat "My Money's On Me" Album Launch Show

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eat Defeat launch their latest album, My Money's On Me, with a full release show featuring:

Eat Defeat - https://www.instagram.com/eatdefeatuk/

On a Hiding to Nothing - https://www.instagram.com/oahtn/

Making Friends - https://www.instagram.com/makingfr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
'Till I'm Bones, Making Friends, On A Hiding To Nothing and 1 more

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

