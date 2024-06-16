Top track

Masca - Unsure

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Masca

Heartbreakers
Sun, 16 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Masca - Unsure
Got a code?

About

Masca sound like the awkward third

-wheel at a Marina and the Diamonds and No Doubt date.

The vocals are classy, the guitar is janky, the bass is saucy and the drums are everything you

need them to be. Masca write songs like little pickled onions that...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Masca

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.