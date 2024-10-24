DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

modernlove.

Yellow Arch Studios
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About modernlove.

Irish four-piece band modernlove. are known for their melancholic and emotive pop ballads. Describing their writing, the band says, “We write our music for ourselves first and foremost,” which you can hear on their debut EP, Monochrome Blue (2021) – a blen Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Futuresound.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

modernlove.

Venue

Yellow Arch Studios

30-36 Burton Road, Sheffield S3 8BX
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.