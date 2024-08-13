DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ben Pope ("a total delight" - Fest) performs the ancient, hallowed, mystic art of stand-up comedy with a notebook full of stories and a brain full of junk. This show will be new stuff, old stuff, trial, error, metaphors and gossip. Basically he's gonna cra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.