CRY FOR THE NIGHT

Cafe Erzulie
Thu, 9 May, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sadboi's introduces Cry For The Night live from Cafe Erzulie!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sadboi, Dylan Ali, Dickbyair

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

