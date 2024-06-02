DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BLOOM - Move Wellness x The Cacao Portal

The Music Yard
Sun, 2 Jun, 11:30 am
WellbeingCharlotte
From $77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We invite you to BLOOM with us on June 2nd🌷 Join Move Wellness and The Cacao Portal as we bring you a very special summer morning. Reset, flow & self care with us…

You will be introduced to The Cacao Portal brand, the amazing benefits of cacao, and indul...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am
750 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.