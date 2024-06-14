DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rob Baird, Troy Cartwright: Texas Songwriters Night

The Coast
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
Rob Baird

Born and raised in Memphis, TN, Rob Baird began his career sneaking into juke joints and landing between-set gigs at local clubs before he was old enough to drink. By his early twenties, he’d scored a Nashville publishing deal, but an insatiable...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
Rob Baird, Troy Cartwright

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

