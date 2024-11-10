Top track

Are You with Me Now?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2024 Présente : Cate Le Bon & Guests

Le Trianon
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Are You with Me Now?
Got a code?

About Cate Le Bon

Welsh singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cate Le Bon creates psychedelic-tinged art pop with the help of intricate guitar work and an ever-shifting songwriting style. Singing in both English and Welsh, her earlier records opted for a mor Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Pompeii, Cate Le Bon's 6th and highly lauded album, saw the multi instrumentalist, composer and highly sought after producer and collaborator (St. Vincent, Wilco, Devendra Banhart, John Grant, H. Hawkline, Deerhunter, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile) deliver a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Trianon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cate Le Bon

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.