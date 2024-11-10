DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welsh singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cate Le Bon creates psychedelic-tinged art pop with the help of intricate guitar work and an ever-shifting songwriting style. Singing in both English and Welsh, her earlier records opted for a mor
Pompeii, Cate Le Bon's 6th and highly lauded album, saw the multi instrumentalist, composer and highly sought after producer and collaborator (St. Vincent, Wilco, Devendra Banhart, John Grant, H. Hawkline, Deerhunter, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile) deliver a...
