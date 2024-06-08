DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abeg Nyc

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 8 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ATTENTION QUEER AFRICAN BADDIES AND THOSE WHO LOVE US 🚨‼️ come one come all to ABEG NYC’s daytime function at Cafe Erzulie on June 8th to welcome pride month, soundtracked by your fave queer African DJs on the ones and twos: Jessicunt, cry$cross, sola sys...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jessicunt, cry$cross, sola system

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

