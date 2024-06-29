DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Diva X Edition - sabato 29/06

Piazza Valbruna
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
DJGabicce Monte
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Disco Diva è un progetto che nasce nel 2015 con l'intento di celebrare la disco music anni '70 a Gabicce, terra madre delle prime discoteche in Italia, mediante un vero e proprio festival a cielo aperto che si estende da Gabicce monte fino a Gabicce Mare d...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Disco Diva Events SRLS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kid Creole and the Coconuts

Venue

Piazza Valbruna

Piazza Valbruna, 61011 Gabicce Monte PU, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.