DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alison

Hot Box
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alison headline, an amazing 4 piece who will blow you away with cascades of dreamy vocals and crashes of drowning riffs. With roots deep in sounds such as The Brian Jonestown Massacre & Slowdive but with a distinct tone to tantalise your music tastebuds....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live CIC
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alison

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.