Mycelium invite IN2STELLAR, Ika Sile, Angie & more

La Java
Fri, 24 May, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
Champignons, fleurs et végétaux de tous les pays, unissons-nous!

Et quelle meilleure réunion de syndicat que celle où on fait la java? La cause des champignons, c'est aussi la cause de tous les êtres végétaux: partager le même dancefloor sans hiérarchie e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
LA JAVA
IN2STELLAR, Angie

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

