DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join the CAST Water Safety Foundation and The Heartwreckers at Robert's Westside for an inspiring evening!
Drinks, food, a raffle, live and silent auctions, and an incredible show.
All proceeds go directly to CAST's Education and Lesson Scholarship Fund....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.