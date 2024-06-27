DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Free Floating At Robert's Featuring The Heartwreckers

Robert's Westside
Thu, 27 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$128.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the CAST Water Safety Foundation and The Heartwreckers at Robert's Westside for an inspiring evening!

Drinks, food, a raffle, live and silent auctions, and an incredible show.

All proceeds go directly to CAST's Education and Lesson Scholarship Fund....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Heartwreckers

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.