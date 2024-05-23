DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kent Rose is writing and performing more than ever after 50
years of Chicago country. Influenced by Hank Williams Sr.,
Merle Haggard, Billy Joe Shaver and Townes Van Zandt, his
tunes glow with tradition and soulful reflection. Kent’s
expressive bariton
Robert's Westside Presents:
KENT ROSE & THE REMEDIES / THE JAMES DEAN JOINT
GA / Standing Room Only: $10 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA: $15 + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)
GA/SRO tickets do not include reserved...
