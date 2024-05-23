Top track

Kent Rose - Bless Her Heart

Kent Rose and The Remedies w/ The James Dean Joint

Robert's Westside
Thu, 23 May, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $14.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Kent Rose

Kent Rose is writing and performing more than ever after 50

years of Chicago country. Influenced by Hank Williams Sr.,

Merle Haggard, Billy Joe Shaver and Townes Van Zandt, his

tunes glow with tradition and soulful reflection. Kent’s

expressive bariton Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

KENT ROSE & THE REMEDIES / THE JAMES DEAN JOINT

GA / Standing Room Only: $10 + Service Fees

Reserved Table + GA: $15 + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)

GA/SRO tickets do not include reserved...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kent Rose

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

