DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BANTUKEMISTRY
JO: PERCUSSIONI AFRICANE , DRUM MACHINE
GIOPOP : TASTIERE
JAN0: SASSOFONO, CHITARRA
Il groove afro di Jo Choneca accoglie il beat elettronico e
si fonde con i bassi electro e gli accordi jazz di Giopop
(aka Giovanni Battista Boccardo) e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.