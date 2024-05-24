Top track

Dork's Night Out: Pale Waves

The 100 Club
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dork's Night Out: Pale Waves

We're thrilled to announce our secret headliner for this show on Friday the 24th May: PALE WAVES

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pale Waves

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

