Huey Morgan - Outdoor Show

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 31 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Huey Morgan outdoor garden party at the Fox!

Join us as we welcome the multi-talented DJ, raconteur, and frontman of 'Fun Lovin’ Criminals' for an evening of music and good vibes under the open sky.

Huey will be spinning an eclectic mix of funk, soul, di...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Huey Morgan

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

