Top track

Chakra

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Artico Festival @ Abbonamento tutto il festival

Parco della Zizzola
26 Jun - 29 Jun
GigsBra
€69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chakra
Got a code?

About

Abbonamento tutto il festival // Artico Festival 2024 // da mercoledì 26 a sabato 29

Mercoledì 26 | GIORGIA FUMO

L'ottava edizione di Artico Festival inaugura con Vita Bassa, l’irresistibile spettacolo di Giorgia Fumo che racconta un universo di original...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione culturale Switch On Future.

Lineup

3
Sandro Cappai, Lucio Corsi, Vasco Brondi and 3 more

Venue

Parco della Zizzola

Strada Fey 1, 12042 Bra provincia di Cuneo, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.