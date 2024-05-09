Top track

Clark Terry - Honeysuckle Rose

Jazz Sketches ft. Jon Bauer

Alfie's
Thu, 9 May, 5:30 pm
£12

About

This week for Jazz Sketches we welcome to the stage, Jonathan Bauer, New-Orlean's top trumpeter and singer as he plays duo with award winning pianist, Emile Hinton. Hinton won the Musicians’ Company Jazz Musician Tina May Award and we're delighted to invit...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

