GRLwood

1720
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$21.12
About

Singer/songwriter/multi-multi-instrumentalist, Rej Forester, Created GRLwood November 2016 as a solo project. GRLwood currently performs as a duo, consisting of forester and drummer, Mia Morris. GRLwood has performed nonstop and has formed a strong followi...

This is an all ages event
Presented by 1720.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
854 capacity

