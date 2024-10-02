Top track

Porches - Car

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Porches

Heaven
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Porches - Car
Got a code?

About

Porches most recent single “Rag” is a song that sets expectations and flips them: it begins as an acoustic bounce along the road that quickly spirals into the raw and bratty energy of a band playing their first party.

“Rag” follows Porches’ last album All...

Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Porches

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.