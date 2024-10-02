DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Porches most recent single “Rag” is a song that sets expectations and flips them: it begins as an acoustic bounce along the road that quickly spirals into the raw and bratty energy of a band playing their first party.
“Rag” follows Porches’ last album All...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.