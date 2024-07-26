Top track

Do You Love

Trish Toledo Weekend

Hotel Congress Plaza
26 Jul - 27 Jul
GigsTucson
About

A Trish Toledo Weekend!

-Day One Friday July 26th: Adv $22 | Dos $27

-Day Two Saturday July 27th: Adv$ 22 | Dos $27

-Weekend Ticket Bundle: $40 for both days!

-Hotel Package: $400
**includes one hotel room for two people with two weekend tickets*...

21+
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trish Toledo

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

