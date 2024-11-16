Top track

Claude

EMB Sannois
Sat, 16 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.01

About

Claude revient sur scène : Flanqué de ses textes ultra-lucides portés par des mélodies inoubliables et des machines spécialement paramétrées pour vous faire chanter et danser jusqu’à épuisement.

Tout public
EMB Sannois
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claude

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

