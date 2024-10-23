DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Heavenly

Zebulon
Wed, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$46.61
About Heavenly

Twee-pop band Heavenly kicked off the '90s with sugar-sweet harmonies and jingling guitars on Heavenly Vs. Satan (1991) before visiting more brash shoegaze territories on Atta Girl (1993) and Operation Heavenly (1996).

Event information

Heavenly

Heavenly formed in 1989 from the ashes of legendary Oxford band Talulah Gosh, in which all four original members – Amelia Fletcher (vocals/guitar), Peter Momtchiloff (guitar), Rob Pursey (bass) and Mathew Fletcher (drums) – had played. Cathy Roge...

This is a All Ages event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heavenly

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

