San Juan On Fayer

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Sun, 23 Jun, 5:30 pm
From €13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La noche de San Juan se ha convertido, sin duda, en otra de las tradiciones que Fayer tiene durante el año en Marina Beach Club Valencia. Este año no iba a ser menos y estaremos de nuevo con toda la artillería pesada para la noche mas larga del año

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fayer Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Edu Imbernon, Mike Gannu, Millan and 1 more

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

