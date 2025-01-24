Top track

Shadowminds

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Halo Effect

Manchester Club Academy
Fri, 24 Jan 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
Selling fast
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shadowminds
Got a code?

About

Action! presents

The Halo Effect

+ Pain

+ Bloodred Hourglass

All ages Anyone under 14 must be with an adult over 18 at all times.
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bloodred Hourglass, Pain, The Halo Effect

Venue

Manchester Club Academy

University Of Manchester Students' Union, Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9PR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
620 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.