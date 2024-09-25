Top track

Big Fun - Rubberband

Big Fun (LA) w/ Harm Reduction and Floats

Hotel Vegas
Wed, 25 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Big Fun - Rubberband
About

BIG FUN live on the grandstand inside Hotel Vegas on Wednesday, September 25th!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Floats, Big Fun

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

