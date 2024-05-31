Top track

Roselit Bone - Aint No Right Way To Feel

Small Town Friday Nights

The Silverlake Lounge
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Small Town Friday Nights showcases the best in Roots, Country, and Americana music that los angeles has to offer!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roselit Bone, Ryan Hahn and The Believers , Tar & Flowers

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

