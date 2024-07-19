Top track

Boys Noize - 2 Live

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boys Noize

Village Underground
Fri, 19 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Boys Noize - 2 Live
Got a code?

About

A Berlin-based techno punk who exploded onto the DJ scene at 15. With accolades from Rolling Stone, Beatport, and a GRAMMY nomination, he's commanded stages globally, from Coachella to Lollapalooza. As a producer, his signature sound spans from underground...

Presented by Warmer people.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boys Noize

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.